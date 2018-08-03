Gildan Activewear (GIL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,093. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 636,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $2,618,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.