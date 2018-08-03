GeyserCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,807.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $12,104.00 and $1,807.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 53.4% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003456 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000912 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.