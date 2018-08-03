GeoPark (GPRK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of GeoPark traded down $0.32, hitting $19.27, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 205,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.19 and a beta of -0.08.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

