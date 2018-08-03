Genuine Parts (GPC) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

