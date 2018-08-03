Gentherm (THRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

THRM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Gentherm traded down $0.58, reaching $45.32, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,745.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,519 shares of company stock worth $4,870,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gentherm by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,635,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,063,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

