Gentex (GNTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 85,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,886. Gentex has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $454.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,558.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.