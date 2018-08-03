Genomic Health (GHDX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $366-382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.43 million.

Shares of Genomic Health traded down $0.17, hitting $54.28, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 449,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,510. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5,421.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Genomic Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.89.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

