Genomic Health (GHDX) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $366-382 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.43 million.
Shares of Genomic Health traded down $0.17, hitting $54.28, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 449,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,510. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5,421.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 over the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
