Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming traded down $0.23, reaching $87.99, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genesee & Wyoming has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $88.32.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $261,080 in the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

