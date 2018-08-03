General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Reduced by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,670 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills opened at $45.74 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,818 shares of company stock worth $7,010,471. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

