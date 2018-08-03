General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stake Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,927,294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,832,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,718,408,000 after purchasing an additional 162,775 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,738,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $194.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.