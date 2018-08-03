GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.81 ($40.95).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €34.06 ($40.07) and a 12 month high of €42.88 ($50.45).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.