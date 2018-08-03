GDS (GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of GDS traded up $0.31, hitting $28.21, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 118,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,090. GDS has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). GDS had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that GDS will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $236,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.