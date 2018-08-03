GDS (GDS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised GDS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.26. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

