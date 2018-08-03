Gatcoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $4,677.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gatcoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos, COSS and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gatcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00380754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00188150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin . Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.