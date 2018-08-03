Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.30 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
