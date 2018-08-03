Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $668.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

