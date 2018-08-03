Gardner Denver (GDI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.09.
Shares of Gardner Denver traded up $0.86, reaching $28.59, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 93,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 1.40. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
