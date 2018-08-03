Gardner Denver (GDI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. MED initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.09.

Shares of Gardner Denver traded up $0.86, reaching $28.59, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 93,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 1.40. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

