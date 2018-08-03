Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1018.9, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.49 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties opened at $35.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

