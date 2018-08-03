FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Reduced by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.25 price objective on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.11.

First Quantum Minerals opened at C$18.66 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$12.09 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.

In related news, insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$649,880.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

