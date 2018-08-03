FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tower International Inc (TOWR) Raised by Analyst

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Tower International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tower International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

TOWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tower International in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Tower International opened at $31.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Tower International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $556.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of Tower International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $592,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International in the first quarter worth $749,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 116.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

