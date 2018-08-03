FY2018 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Boosted by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – KeyCorp upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of PulteGroup opened at $28.56 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In related news, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $32,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 51,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $1,623,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 46.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 23.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,307,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,345,000 after purchasing an additional 433,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 475.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 510,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

