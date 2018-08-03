FY2018 EPS Estimates for Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Reduced by Analyst

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global PLC Class A’s FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global PLC Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A opened at $28.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,073.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $506,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $5,723,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,383,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

