FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Decreased by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Cheesecake Factory opened at $50.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $999,965 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

