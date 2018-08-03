FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Issued By KeyCorp

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Nanometrics in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nanometrics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NANO opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $899.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the second quarter worth about $22,344,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 16,408.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 35,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 823 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $32,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,539 shares of company stock worth $1,976,847. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

