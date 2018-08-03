FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Castlight Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Castlight Health from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.20. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 38.02%.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $136,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Doyle sold 21,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $80,196.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,896.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,049 shares of company stock valued at $481,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

