FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0437 on Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and COSS. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and $231,491.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00188496 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000797 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,346,443 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.