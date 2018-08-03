Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

FRA FPE opened at €46.55 ($54.76) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

