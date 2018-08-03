FTD Companies (FTD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTD Companies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTD Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get FTD Companies alerts:

FTD Companies traded down $0.09, hitting $3.32, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 308,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,437. FTD Companies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.13.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.39). FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $318.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that FTD Companies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTD Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTD Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FTD Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTD Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.