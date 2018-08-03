Frontier Communications (FTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications’ reported a narrower-than-expected loss in second-quarter 2018. The company focuses to increase its profitability through customer retention, market share gain, new product introductions, broadband expansion and improved sales and marketing initiatives. Frontier Communications is expanding its Fiber-based broadband footprint to cater to the needs of growing customers. However, persistent decline in access lines, loss of legacy fixed telephony business to wireless and declining subscriber statistics continue to bother the company’s growth prospects. The company is witnessing a persistent decline in its consumer segment. Management expects this downtrend to persist in the near future. Deteriorating wireless backhaul business also remains a headwind for the company. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry on an average.”

FTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.20 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $6.25 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of Frontier Communications traded down $0.10, reaching $5.39, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company had a trading volume of 3,750,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,116. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

