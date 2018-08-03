Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €81.85 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($96.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of FRE opened at €68.82 ($80.96) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

