Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €87.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($113.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($118.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a €87.20 ($102.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.50 ($111.18).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA opened at €85.24 ($100.28) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a twelve month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

