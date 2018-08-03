Franklin Financial Network Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (FSB)

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Financial Network in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSB. Compass Point raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network opened at $39.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $562.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $143,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $31,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $537,651. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

