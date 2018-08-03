Foundation Medicine (FMI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foundation Medicine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0799238886669 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

FMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Foundation Medicine opened at $137.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Foundation Medicine has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 84.96% and a negative return on equity of 299.63%. The company had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Foundation Medicine will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roche Holdings Inc purchased 16,221,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.00 per share, with a total value of $2,222,280,699.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Ryan sold 3,403 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $465,053.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,665,750. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

