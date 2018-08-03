Fossil Group (FOSL) PT Raised to $27.00

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of -0.11. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.08 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,453 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 288,928 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Fossil Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,721,672 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after buying an additional 1,454,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fossil Group by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,369,533 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 1,083,233 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fossil Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fossil Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,961 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.