Forward Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Forward Management LLC lowered its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paramount Group by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 785,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 774,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after buying an additional 716,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE opened at $15.23 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

