Forward Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,525,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

LFUS stock opened at $219.61 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.40 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $1,473,175.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,523.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 735 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $154,746.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,771 shares of company stock worth $6,372,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.