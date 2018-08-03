Forward Air (FWRD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

FWRD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,859. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael L. Hance sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $283,221.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,553. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 22.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 11.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

