Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.07. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

