Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Trading -2.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Forum Energy Technologies traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.37. 50,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 861,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FET. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.