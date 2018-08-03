Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Stake Boosted by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for approximately 1.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $58.03 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

