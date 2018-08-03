Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Receives $6.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Fortuna Silver Mines traded up $0.04, hitting $5.40, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 14,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,805. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $859.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of -0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,675,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,307,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $10,682,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,737,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 395,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,239.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,418,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

