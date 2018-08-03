Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 181411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

FVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.80 to C$8.65 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.53 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

