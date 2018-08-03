Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen lowered Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. Fortinet has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $75.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $157,002.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at $480,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,577,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,464 shares of company stock worth $17,091,773. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 544.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

