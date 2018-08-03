Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of Fortinet traded down $0.13, reaching $73.63, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,627,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $75.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $12,173,225.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,464 shares of company stock worth $17,091,773 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 544.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

