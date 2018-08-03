Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cleveland Research raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of Fortinet traded down $0.13, reaching $73.63, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,373. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $81,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at $760,181,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,434 shares of company stock worth $4,840,760. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

