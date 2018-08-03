Forterra (FORT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 358.57 ($4.71).

FORT opened at GBX 293 ($3.85) on Monday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

