FLIR Systems (FLIR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its price target raised by Stephens from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of FLIR Systems traded down $0.77, hitting $58.00, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 24,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,174. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,078 shares of company stock worth $4,220,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 354,091 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 227,820.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

