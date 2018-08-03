FLEXSHARES TR/INTL QLTY DIV IX FD (IQDF) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/INTL QLTY DIV IX FD (NYSEARCA:IQDF) by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FLEXSHARES TR/INTL QLTY DIV IX FD were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/INTL QLTY DIV IX FD by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 93,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,296. FLEXSHARES TR/INTL QLTY DIV IX FD has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

