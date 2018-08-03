Five9 (FIVN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five9 earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.3983690593957 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Five9 traded up $0.16, hitting $33.59, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.12 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Five9 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,139,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,754 shares of company stock worth $3,930,676 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

