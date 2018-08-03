Fitbit (FIT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Shares of Fitbit traded up $0.01, reaching $5.46, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 4,296,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,940. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,572 shares of company stock worth $6,529,174. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,875,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,819 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,751,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 672,285 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter valued at $11,707,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,644 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.