First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

